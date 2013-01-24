Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Grind setting key
With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Grind setting key
With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!
Grind setting key
With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Grind setting key
With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!
Grind setting key
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Suitable for: