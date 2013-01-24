Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Grind setting key

    CRP964
    • Grind setting key Grind setting key Grind setting key
      -{discount-value}

      Grind setting key

      CRP964

      Grind setting key

      With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

      Philips shop price

      Grind setting key

      Grind setting key

      With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

      Grind setting key

      With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

      Philips shop price

      Grind setting key

      Grind setting key

      With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Grind setting key

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Grind setting key

      Please check specifications for compatible products

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • 10002856
        • 10002857
        • 10002859
        • 10002938
        • 10002962
        • 10000206
        • 10000248
        • 10000249
        • 10000260
        • 10000261
        • 10001340
        • 10001341
        • 10001592
        • 10001593
        • 10001596
        • 10001597
        • 10001598
        • 10001599
        • 10001602
        • 10001603
        • 10001605
        • 10001606
        • 10001607
        • 10001608
        • 10001609
        • 10001770
        • 10001823
        • 10001855
        • 10002520
        • 10002687
        • 10002688
        • 10002689
        • 10002740
        • 10002743
        • 10002744
        • 10002745
        • 10002746
        • 10002796
        • 10002797
        • 10002798
        • 10002799
        • 10002804
        • 10002805
        • 10002806
        • 10002807
        • 10002808
        • 10002809
        • 10002825
        • 10002830
        • 10002836
        • 10002837
        • 10002855
        • 10002858
        • 10003074
        • 10003075
        • 10003082
        • 10003222
        • 10002827
        • 10002828
        • 10002829
        • 10002861
        • 10002862
        • 10002863
        • 10002864
        • 10002865
        • 10002866
        • 10002867
        • 10002921
        • 10002923
        • 10002924
        • 10000223
        • 10000240
        • 10002600
        • 10001383
        • 10001532
        • 10001533
        • 10001534
        • 10001535
        • 10001536
        • 10001537
        • 10001538
        • 10001539
        • 10001704
        • 10001705
        • 10001951
        • 10001952
        • 10002006
        • 10002007
        • 10002486
        • 10002487
        • 10002488
        • 10002511
        • 10002516
        • 10002517
        • 10002518
        • 10002572
        • 10002696
        • 10002732
        • 10002733
        • 10002734
        • 10002735
        • 10002736
        • 10002826
        • 10002838
        • 10002839
        • 10002842
        • 10002881
        • 10003062
        • 10003063
        • 10003073
        • 10003112
        • 10003310
        • 10002660
        • 10002661
        • 10002738
        • 10002780
        • 10002781
        • 10002933
        • 10002934
        • 10003000
        • 10003021
        • 10003022
        • 10003024
        • 10003025
        • 10003026
        • 10003110
        • 10003111
        • 10003138
        • 10003151
        • 10003152
        • 10003153
        • 10003154
        • 10003158
        • 10003167
        • 10003217
        • 10003226
        • 10003227
        • 10003228
        • 10003229
        • 10003296
        • 10001822
        • 10002550
        • 10002669
        • 10003400
        • 10003401
        • 10003674
        • 10003695
        • 10002920
        • 10002860
        • 10002915
        • 10003072
        • 10003113
        • 10003114
        • 10003223
        • 10003224
        • 10003291
        • 10003351
        • 10003352
        • 10003353
        • 10003360
        • 10003361
        • 10003362
        • 10003363
        • 10003364
        • 10003559
        • 10003580
        • 10003581
        • 10003582
        • 10003583
        • 10003584
        • 10003585
        • 10003586
        • 10003587
        • 10003588
        • 10003589
        • 10003590
        • 10003591
        • 10003592
        • 10003593
        • 10003594
        • 10003595
        • 10003600
        • 10003601
        • 10003602
        • 10003633
        • 10003634
        • 10003741
        • 10002843
        • 10003721
        • 10003802
        • 10003803
        • 10003820
        • 10003842
        • 10003871
        • 10003872
        • 10003874
        • 10003883
        Fits product types:
        • 10003900
        • 10003916
        • 10003934
        • 10003960
        • 10003965
        • 10004030
        • 10004087
        • 10004126
        • 10004173
        • 10004230
        • 10004231
        • 10004250
        • 10004251
        • 10004252
        • 10004316
        • 10004323
        • 10004332
        Fits product type
        • HD8648/01
        • HD8649/11
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8650/01
        • HD8650/05
        • HD8650/06
        • HD8650/07
        • HD8650/09
        • HD8650/11
        • HD8650/19
        • HD8650/21
        • HD8650/27
        • HD8650/29
        • HD8651/01
        • HD8651/05
        • HD8651/07
        • HD8651/09
        • HD8651/16
        • HD8651/17
        • HD8651/19
        • HD8651/21
        • HD8651/27
        • HD8651/31
        • HD8651/41
        • HD8652/51
        • HD8652/59
        • HD8653/01
        • HD8653/41
        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8642/01
        • HD8643/01
        • HD8643/09
        • HD8644/01
        • HD8645/01
        • HD8645/09
        • HD8646/01
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8650/91
        • HD8654/59
        • HD8743/11
        • HD8743/12
        • HD8743/19
        • HD8743/31
        • HD8745/01
        • HD8745/02
        • HD8745/03
        • HD8745/09
        • HD8745/11
        • HD8745/18
        • HD8745/19
        • HD8745/21
        • HD8745/22
        • HD8747/01
        • HD8747/03
        • HD8747/09
        • HD8749/01
        • HD8749/11
        • HD8750/11
        • HD8750/18
        • HD8750/19
        • HD8750/50
        • HD8750/81
        • HD8750/88
        • HD8750/99
        • HD8827/12
        • HD8830/10
        • HD8830/12
        • HD8829/11

      • Suitable for:

        PHILIPS 2000 VAPORE
        • HD8649/11
        • HD8651/01
        • HD8651/05
        • HD8651/07
        • HD8651/15
        • HD8651/16
        • HD8651/17
        • HD8651/19
        • HD8651/21
        • HD8651/27
        • HD8651/29
        • HD8651/31
        • HD8651/41
        • HD8651/51
        • HD8653/01
        • HD8653/41
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8651/11
        • HD8649/01
        PHILIPS 2000 PURO
        • HD8648/01
        • HD8650/01
        • HD8650/05
        • HD8650/06
        • HD8650/07
        • HD8650/09
        • HD8650/19
        • HD8650/21
        • HD8650/27
        • HD8650/29
        • HD8650/11
        PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
        • HD8652/51
        • HD8652/59
        • HD8652/91
        PHILIPS 3000 V2 EASYCAPP.
        • HD8829/01
        • HD8829/09
        PHILIPS 3000 V2 CMF
        • HD8827/01
        • HD8827/09

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          A welcome gift of 15% off*

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount