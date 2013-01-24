Home
    Philips Saeco Xsmall

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8745/21
    Saeco
    Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
      Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine HD8745/21

      HD8745/21
      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

      Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans freshly on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks. See all benefits

        Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

        one-touch bean-to-cup espresso

        • Brews 2 coffee varieties
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Silver
        • 5-step adjustable grinder
        Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

        Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when the machine is started up or switched off. This delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

        Save your favourite coffee length

        Save your favourite coffee length

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function, which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink at the touch of a button.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Supported coffee types
          Whole coffee beans
          Country of origin
          • Designed in Italy
          • Made in Europe
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Power
          1400  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          80  cm

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          Aroma-system: pre-brewing

        • Finishing

          Material panarello
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cleaning and maintenance
          Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          Usage
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable water tank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          95  mm
          Product weight
          6.9  kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          420 x 325 x 295  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          180  gr
          Waste container capacity
          8  servings
          Water tank capacity
          1  l

