    Philips Saeco Exprelia

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8856/09
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Saeco
      Philips Saeco Exprelia Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8856/09
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Perfect, hot, clean.

      The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favourite coffee speciality. Thanks to the immediate beverage selection interface, whatever you choose is made at the touch of a button — and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler.

      Philips Saeco Exprelia Super-automatic espresso machine

      The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favourite coffee speciality. Thanks to the immediate beverage selection interface, whatever you choose is made at the touch of a button — and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler. See all benefits

      The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favourite coffee speciality. Thanks to the immediate beverage selection interface, whatever you choose is made at the touch of a button — and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler. See all benefits

      Philips Saeco Exprelia Super-automatic espresso machine

      The Exprelia is always ready to serve your favourite coffee speciality. Thanks to the immediate beverage selection interface, whatever you choose is made at the touch of a button — and instantly prepared thanks to the machine's double boiler. See all benefits

        Perfect, hot, clean.

        That's the premium milk froth experience

        • Integrated milk jug and frother
        • Stainless steel
        • 5-step adjustable grinder
        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high-quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Save your favourite coffee settings

        Save your favourite coffee settings

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function for adjusting the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favourite cup at the touch of a button.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.

        Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

        Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual-clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink every time. Hygienic milk frothing has never been this easy.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Milk specialities without the wait thanks to a double boiler

        Milk specialities without the wait thanks to a double boiler

        With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee temperature and the milk frothing temperature, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed every time. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous one, without waiting.

        Perfect milk froth thanks to the integrated milk carafe

        Perfect milk froth thanks to the integrated milk carafe

        Enjoy your milk specialities with the automated milk carafe with auto-clean. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your preferred coffee drink. Whether it is a latte macchiato, cappuccino or caffelatte, your drink will be served within seconds. The carafe of your Saeco espresso machine conveniently comes with auto-clean, which means two automatic steam-rinsing cycles will clean your carafe's tubes after every use for a fresh milk taste every time.

        Boost coffee crema and body

        Boost coffee crema and body

        This Saeco features our patented crema and body boost. This dial, conveniently located at your machine's spout, allows you to smoothly adjust the counter pressure, changing your espresso's body and crema. Try it yourself and find your favourite taste.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Country of origin
          • Made in Italy
          • Designed in Italy
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Power
          1400  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          80  cm

        • Sustainability

          Automatic Standby Option
          Yes

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          • Saeco adapting system
          • Aroma-system: pre-brewing
          • SBS: creme adaptor

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Multi-Beverage

          Milk Variations
          • Integrated auto milk function
          • Milk quantity selector
          • Removable milk carafe

        • Easy to use

          Cleaning and maintenance
          • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          • Automatic milk circuit rinse
          • Descaling cycle
          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Bypass for grinded coffee
          • Frontal access to all functions
          • Instant steam (2 boilers)
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable water tank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          150  mm
          Product weight
          14.2  kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          245 x 360 x 420  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          300  gr
          Waste container capacity
          11  servings
          Milk carafe capacity
          0.5  l
          Water tank capacity
          1.5  l

