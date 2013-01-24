Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee measuring scoop
This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as a grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee measuring scoop
This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as a grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits
Coffee measuring scoop
This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as a grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee measuring scoop
This handy plastic coffee measuring scoop helps you to dose your coffee. The end of the scoop functions as a grind setting key to adjust the settings of the grinder. Compatible with Espresso machines with a pre-ground coffee function. See all benefits
Coffee measuring scoop
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Suitable for:
Replaceable part