    Internal drip tray cover

    HD5216
    • Covers the espresso machine's rest water tray Covers the espresso machine's rest water tray Covers the espresso machine's rest water tray
      The rest water tray, located underneath the brewing group of your Exprelia espresso machine, collects the residual water from your device. This lid is to cover it. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Covers the espresso machine's rest water tray

      The rest water tray, located underneath the brewing group of your Exprelia espresso machine, collects the residual water from your device. This lid is to cover it. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Please check specifications for compatible products

      • Exprelia

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8851/01
        • HD8852/01
        • HD8852/09
        • HD8855/01
        • HD8855/09
        • HD8856/01
        • HD8856/02
        • HD8857/01
        • HD8857/09
        • HD8858/01
        • HD8859/01
        Fits product types
        • 10003287
        • 10003521
        • 10003524
        • 10003522
        • 10003525
        • 10003523
        • 10003526
        • 10003578
        • 10003579
        • 10003738
        • 10003739
        • 10003760
        • 10003761
        • 10003808
        • 10003878

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

