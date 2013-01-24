Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For the water in your espresso machine
This natural grey water container fits your Exprelia espresso machine. Thanks to its handle it is easily detachable for refilling and cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the water in your espresso machine
This natural grey water container fits your Exprelia espresso machine. Thanks to its handle it is easily detachable for refilling and cleaning. See all benefits
For the water in your espresso machine
This natural grey water container fits your Exprelia espresso machine. Thanks to its handle it is easily detachable for refilling and cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the water in your espresso machine
This natural grey water container fits your Exprelia espresso machine. Thanks to its handle it is easily detachable for refilling and cleaning. See all benefits
Water tank
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part