Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Lid for milk frother
This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisk shaft. The lid is dishwasher-proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Lid for milk frother
This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisk shaft. The lid is dishwasher-proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits
Lid for milk frother
This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisk shaft. The lid is dishwasher-proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Lid for milk frother
This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisk shaft. The lid is dishwasher-proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits