    Brew group

    HD5075
    The black heart of your espresso machine
      Brew group

      HD5075

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group that always guarantees the best performance of your espresso machine; easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      Brew group

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group that always guarantees the best performance of your espresso machine; easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group that always guarantees the best performance of your espresso machine; easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      Brew group

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      The brewing group that always guarantees the best performance of your espresso machine; easy to remove and clean. See all benefits

      Brew group

      The black heart of your espresso machine

      Please check specifications for compatible products

      • Xelsis, Exprelia, Accademia

      Renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.

