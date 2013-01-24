Home
      With the Xelsis espresso machine, each family member can enjoy his or her favourite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function, up to 6 personal user profiles can be created, and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalised.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Personalise your coffee in 6 user profiles

        Personalise your coffee in 6 user profiles

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customisable profiles that memorise your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee, even if you are not the only one using the machine.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.

        Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

        Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual-clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink every time. Hygienic milk frothing has never been this easy.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Milk specialities without the wait thanks to a double boiler

        Milk specialities without the wait thanks to a double boiler

        With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee temperature and the milk frothing temperature, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed every time. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous one, without waiting.

        Perfect milk froth thanks to the integrated milk carafe

        Perfect milk froth thanks to the integrated milk carafe

        Enjoy your milk specialities with the automated milk carafe with auto-clean. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your preferred coffee drink. Whether it is a latte macchiato, cappuccino or caffelatte, your drink will be served within seconds. The carafe of your Saeco espresso machine conveniently comes with auto-clean, which means two automatic steam-rinsing cycles will clean your carafe's tubes after every use for a fresh milk taste every time.

        Boost coffee crema and body

        Boost coffee crema and body

        This Saeco features our patented crema and body boost. This dial, conveniently located at your machine's spout, allows you to smoothly adjust the counter pressure, changing your espresso's body and crema. Try it yourself and find your favourite taste.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Bypass for grinded coffee
          • Cup-holding surface
          • Frontal access to all functions
          • Instant steam (2 boilers)
          • Removable brewing group
          • Removable water tank
          Cleaning and maintenance
          • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          • Automatic milk circuit rinse
          • Descaling cycle

        • Multi-Beverage

          Milk Variations
          • Frothing degree adaptor
          • Integrated auto milk function
          • Milk quantity selector
          • Removable milk carafe

        • Sustainability

          Automatic Standby Option
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          150 mm
          Milk carafe capacity
          0.5 l
          Water tank capacity
          1.6 l
          Product weight
          16.1 kg
          Coffee bean capacity
          350 g
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          280 x 370 x 420 mm
          Waste container capacity
          14 servings
          Weight
          15,8 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Number of water boilers
          2 boilers (instant steam)
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Cord length
          80 cm
          Removable brewing group
          Yes
          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Voltage
          230 V
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Power
          1500 W
          Country of origin
          • Made in Italy
          • Designed in Italy

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          • Saeco adapting system
          • Aroma-system: pre-brewing
          • SBS: creme adaptor
          • Cup warmer

        • Technical data

          Pump Pressure
          15 Bar
          Power
          1500 W
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Voltage
          230 V

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

