Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To collect residual water
This black dump box is meant for the storage of used coffee. Its style perfectly fits that of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To collect residual water
This black dump box is meant for the storage of used coffee. Its style perfectly fits that of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. See all benefits
To collect residual water
This black dump box is meant for the storage of used coffee. Its style perfectly fits that of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To collect residual water
This black dump box is meant for the storage of used coffee. Its style perfectly fits that of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. See all benefits
Coffee grounds container
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part