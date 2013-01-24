Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!