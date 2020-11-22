Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Xelsis espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Xelsis espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Xelsis espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Collects the water used for rinsing the espresso machine
This black and white drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your Xelsis espresso machine. Collects residual water from your device. See all benefits