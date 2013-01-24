Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To collect residual water
Black rest water tray for residual water, located underneath the brewing group inside your Exprelia espresso machine. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To collect residual water
Black rest water tray for residual water, located underneath the brewing group inside your Exprelia espresso machine. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
To collect residual water
Black rest water tray for residual water, located underneath the brewing group inside your Exprelia espresso machine. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To collect residual water
Black rest water tray for residual water, located underneath the brewing group inside your Exprelia espresso machine. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits
Internal drip tray
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part