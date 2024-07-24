58 mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista-like espresso

Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58 mm stainless-steel portafilter and single- and dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with an aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.