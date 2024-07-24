Search terms
PSA3228/01
Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.See all benefits
Semi-automatic espresso machine
Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 280 g dual bean container, which preserves their freshness thanks to our effective aroma seal. Elevate your coffee experience by exploring different bean types, from light to dark roasts all at once, while ensuring that each brew retains its rich aroma.
Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58 mm stainless-steel portafilter and single- and dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with an aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.
Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently levelled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.
Immerse yourself in the essence of a true Americano with just a simple press of a button, now enhanced with the added convenience of an integrated hot-water outlet.
Enjoy the ease of creating smooth microfoam, perfect for latte art, with our 450 ml temperature perfection milk jug and powerful steam wand. The temperature strip on the milk jug enables you to achieve the right milk foam temperature and create the velvety texture effortlessly, so you can savour your coffee just the way you like it.
Elevate your coffee routine with our countertop-safe tamping system. Achieve the perfect tamp confidently and conveniently, without any risk to your countertops thanks to the integrated tamping rubber on the bottom of the portafilter.
The PID temperature control system ensures the accuracy and stability of brewing temperature. The pre-infusion system helps prevent a channelling effect. Only full integration of both systems can ensure a balanced extraction.
Uncover new flavour depths with 15 different grind sizes (super-fine to coarse) from the metal conical burr grinder. To enhance your espresso's flavours, consider using a finer grind, like setting 4, in your recipes.
Achieve precise water pressure thanks to the integrated pressure gauge that guides your brewing status and alerts you when optimal pressure has been reached.
Experience an elegant touch to your barista journey with our stunning European design, featuring a robust metal housing. Where style seamlessly merges with functionality, enjoy a sleek and spotless surface with our anti-fingerprint coating.
