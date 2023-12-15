Search terms

      -{discount-value}

      Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP4446/70

      The easiest way to enjoy hot and iced coffee recipes

      Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky-smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.

      Series 4400
      Series 4400

      Fully automatic espresso machine

      The easiest way to enjoy hot and iced coffee recipes

      With LatteGo, you can enjoy the fastest to clean milk system*

      • 12 beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Black and Silver Painted
      Enjoy 12 hot and iced drinks at your fingertips

      Enjoy 12 hot and iced drinks at your fingertips

      Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

      Create silky-smooth milk froth with the LatteGo milk system

      Create silky-smooth milk froth with the LatteGo milk system

      Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky-smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power up your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

      Enhanced flavour thanks to our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enhanced flavour thanks to our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavoursome.

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Clean the LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      Clean the LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Get the perfect temperature, aroma and crema, cup after cup

      Get the perfect temperature, aroma and crema, cup after cup

      Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

      Select, customise and save drinks on the intuitive display

      Select, customise and save drinks on the intuitive display

      Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Customisation

        Aroma strength settings
        5
        Coffee and milk length
        Adjustable
        Grinder settings
        12
        Pre-brew aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        Extra Shot
        No
        User Profiles
        2 + guest

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte macchiato
        • Iced coffee
        • Hot water
        • Americano
        • Caffè crema
        • Caffè latte
        • Ristretto
        • Café au lait
        • Iced americano
        • Iced espresso
        • Frothed milk

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness strip test
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        120 cm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26 L
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Weight of product
        8 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 Bar
        Colour and Finish
        Black, Silver
        Product dimensions
        246 x 371 x 433 mm
        Coffee waste container
        12 servings

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85–145 mm
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User interface
        TFT
        Grinder material
        Ceramic

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W
        Recyclable packaging material
        >95%

      • Other features

        Aroma seal
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023)
      • **When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
      • ***Based on 8 filter replacements, as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
