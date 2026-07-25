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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • to replace your current spout + drip stop
  • to replace your current spout + drip stop

Avance CollectionSpout + drip stop

CP0344

to replace your current spout + drip stop
Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean
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Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Masticating juicer

HR1897/34

to replace your current spout + drip stop

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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