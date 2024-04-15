Search terms

    Convenient charging for baby monitor
      Philips Avent Charging station

      CP0724

      Convenient charging for baby monitor

      Charge your baby monitor's parent unit with this base station. Use it in your bedroom for easy overnight charging, or use it as a stand during the day.

      Philips Avent
      Philips Avent

      Charging station

      Compatible Products

      Convenient charging for baby monitor

      • Baby monitors
      • White

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fit product types
        • SCD720
        • SCD723
        • SCD730
        • SCD733

