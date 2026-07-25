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  • To exchange your current Bottle to go
  • To exchange your current Bottle to go

Viva CollectionBottle to go incl. Lid

CP0842

To exchange your current Bottle to go
To make life easier, blend your favourite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go.
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To exchange your current Bottle to go

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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