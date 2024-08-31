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Avance Collection Pulp container
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CP9800
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The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore.
Avance CollectionMasticating juicer
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