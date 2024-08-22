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Food processor bowl
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CP9828
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Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
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