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Food processor bowl

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Food processor bowl

CP9828

Food processor bowl

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Manuals & Documentation

Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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