Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Food processor bowl

    CP9828
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Food processor bowl

      CP9828

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Food processor bowl

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Food processor bowl

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Daily: This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1-l bowl and 1.75-l blender and a variety of high-performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Food processor accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Food processor bowl

        Food processor bowl

        Total:

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Check the specifications for compatibility

        • Plastic
        • white handle

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • HR7627
          • HR7628

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.