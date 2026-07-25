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2 year warranty

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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Fine slicing disc

CP9829

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
The new Viva Food Processor has a 4-in-1 set-up with a 2.1-l bowl, 1.75-l blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results.
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Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • Metal

  • Plastic

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From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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