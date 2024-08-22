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Fine slicing disc

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Fine slicing disc

CP9829

Fine slicing disc

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Manuals & Documentation

The new Viva Food Processor has a 4-in-1 set-up with a 2.1-l bowl, 1.75-l blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results.

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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