Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Connects a food processor and its spare parts
A food processor has several spare parts and accessories. This tool holder allows you to attach them all to the body of your device. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connects a food processor and its spare parts
A food processor has several spare parts and accessories. This tool holder allows you to attach them all to the body of your device. See all benefits
Food processor tool holder
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part