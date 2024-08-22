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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
All series
Coffee jug
Discontinued
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CRP716
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This jug collects the coffee made with your coffee maker. It preserves the flavour of your coffee and keeps it at the right temperature. Compatible with Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker.
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