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Coffee jug

Discontinued

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Coffee jug

CRP716

Coffee jug

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This jug collects the coffee made with your coffee maker. It preserves the flavour of your coffee and keeps it at the right temperature. Compatible with Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker.

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

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