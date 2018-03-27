Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CTX503WHT/00
Enduring connection, sleek design
Travel light with the Philips Xenium X503, as its dual SIM card slot and 8 hours' talk time save you from carrying two phones or even a charger on a trip. And its sleek design means you don’t have to leave your love of style behind either.
X503
White
Organise your life better and keep your contacts separate by using two different phone numbers. With Dual SIM, you don't need to carry two phones around.
Your Philips mobile phone is designed to set you apart from the crowd. Its slim form factor allows for a handy yet comfortable grip and its compact size ensures it fits perfectly in your pocket.
The phone can support up to eight hours of conversation on a single charge.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ANI227
27/03/2018
United Kingdom
THIS PRODUCT IS FABULOUS!!!
I LOVE THE SPACE ON IT. BECAUSE I HAVE A LOT APPLICATIONS AND IN THE MOBILE BEFORE I DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH SPACE.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CTX503WHT Xenium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CTX503WHT Xenium