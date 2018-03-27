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Discontinued

Xenium

CTX503WHT/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enduring connection, sleek design

Travel light with the Philips Xenium X503, as its dual SIM card slot and 8 hours' talk time save you from carrying two phones or even a charger on a trip. And its sleek design means you don’t have to leave your love of style behind either.

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Enduring connection, sleek design

  • X503

  • White

Dual SIM for two groups of contacts

Dual SIM for two groups of contacts

Organise your life better and keep your contacts separate by using two different phone numbers. With Dual SIM, you don't need to carry two phones around.

Slim and compact

Your Philips mobile phone is designed to set you apart from the crowd. Its slim form factor allows for a handy yet comfortable grip and its compact size ensures it fits perfectly in your pocket.

Up to eight hours of talk time

Up to eight hours of talk time

The phone can support up to eight hours of conversation on a single charge.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THIS PRODUCT IS FABULOUS!!!

I LOVE THE SPACE ON IT. BECAUSE I HAVE A LOT APPLICATIONS AND IN THE MOBILE BEFORE I DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH SPACE.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CTX503WHT Xenium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CTX503WHT Xenium

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