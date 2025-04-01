Refresh your home with Philips – Enjoy 30% off on top products during our Spring Sale Shop now
    Table Fan 2000 Series

      Table Fan 2000 Series

      CX2050/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.

      Maximum cooling, minimum noise. The fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool your space quietly. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes and a timer. Plus, enjoy enhanced air circulation with its tiltable head.

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly compact.

      30% quieter(1) with SilentWings blade technology

      • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
      • Tiltable
      • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
      • Head diameter 22 cm
      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Long-range airflow that can reach up to 25 metres. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.

      Ample airflow stream for whole-room air circulation

      Ample airflow stream for whole-room air circulation

      Enjoy the feeling of a gentle breeze surrounding you thanks to this air-circulator fan with a long-range airflow of 738 m³/h. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade design ensures a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 23 dB(A) (2) — quieter than a whisper!

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

      Natural Breeze mode for refreshing air

      Natural Breeze mode for refreshing air

      The Natural Breeze mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back and enjoy.

      Adjustable head to stay cool anywhere

      Adjustable head to stay cool anywhere

      Customise your comfort with a fan that tilts 180°, giving you refreshing air exactly as you need it – whether for direct cooling or air circulation throughout the room.

      Compact, modern design

      Compact, modern design

      Effortlessly blending convenience and simplicity, our fan features a hidden blade design for a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Compact and discreet, it saves space without sacrificing performance.

      Easy to carry, easy to clean

      Easy to carry, easy to clean

      Table-top and space-saving design with no loss of performance. Weighing only 2.3 kg, the fan is easy to carry around and is just as comfortable on a table or by your bedside at night. Plus, the fan is designed to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

      Save up to 130 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Save up to 130 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 5 degrees without compromising on comfort, saving up to 130 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €35 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 24 W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 90 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)

      Fits into your schedule with the timer feature

      Fits into your schedule with the timer feature

      Customise your cooling experience with the timer function, designed for your convenience. Plan up to 12 hours ahead.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Table Fan
        Technology
        SilentWings
        Colour
        White, Grey
        Primary Material
        Plastic

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        24 W
        Min. sound level
        23 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        40 dB(A)

      • Performance

        Fan airflow
        738 m³/h

      • Usability

        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Natural mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        3
        Timer
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Oscillation
        No
        Vertical Tilt
        180°
        Interface
        Touch

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Head diameter
        22 cm
        Product Length
        25.9 cm
        Product Width
        25.9 cm
        Product Height
        37.5 cm
        Product Weight
        2.3 kg
        Package Length
        44.0 cm
        Package Width
        30.7 cm
        Package Height
        32.0 cm
        Package Weight
        4.1 kg

      • Energy Efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <1 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • (1) Compared to regular fan blade design
      • (2) At the lowest speed setting. Sound power tested based on IEC60704.
      • (3) PMV calculation to ISO7730:2005, 8 h/day, kWh price: €0.25, for 90 days, 42 m² room, MAX mode
