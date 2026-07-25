ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space

Compact Ceramic Heater2000 Series

CX2120/01

The fastest way to warm up your space
Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2 second heating with adjustable power up to 1500 W, advanced safety features and easy portability.
See all benefits

Saves up to 25% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

The fastest way to warm up your space

  • Rapid 2 second heating

  • Whisper quiet at 24 dB(A)

Immediate comfort w/ rapid 2 s heating

Immediate comfort w/ rapid 2 s heating

Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 1500 W. Ideal for rooms up to 15 m2 in size.

Ultra-quiet, noise lower than a whisper

Ultra-quiet, noise lower than a whisper

Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24 dB(A)—quieter than a whisper—thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night's sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.

5 x advanced safety features

5 x advanced safety features

The 2000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame-retardant materials and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. (1) This appliance with temperature control can save up to 25% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout and usage patterns.

  2. (2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2