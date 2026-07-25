2 year warranty
CX2120/01
Rapid 2 second heating
Whisper quiet at 24 dB(A)
Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 1500 W. Ideal for rooms up to 15 m2 in size.
Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24 dB(A)—quieter than a whisper—thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night's sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.
The 2000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame-retardant materials and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.
Reviews
(1) This appliance with temperature control can save up to 25% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout and usage patterns.
(2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2