Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DC1050/12
Free your iPod music
Free your iPod music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Justalongfromthecottage
03/02/2010
United Kingdom
Simply a Must
An absolute must for your ipod music to be played on your wireless music system.
This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Docking cradle
This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Docking cradle
Nederbelt
07/12/2010
Nederland
opgepast werkt niet bij elke streamium
dit werkt enkel bij de grote dure streamium radios. niet bij de kleinere.
This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Houder/basisstation
This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Houder/basisstation