ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

StreamiumDocking cradle

DC1050/12

3

| (2) Reviews

Free your iPod music

Free your iPod music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System.

See all benefits

Free your iPod music

Easy access via remote control

iPod player

iPod player

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

03/02/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply a Must

An absolute must for your ipod music to be played on your wireless music system.

This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Docking cradle

This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Docking cradle

07/12/2010

Nederland

Nederland

opgepast werkt niet bij elke streamium

dit werkt enkel bij de grote dure streamium radios. niet bij de kleinere.

This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Houder/basisstation

This review was made for Streamium DC1050 Houder/basisstation

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.