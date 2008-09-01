Search terms

      Enjoy iPod and MP3 music out loud anywhere you go

Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips DC185 with powerful 2 x 2 W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party or just plug in your USB device to enjoy your favourite music on the go.

      Enjoy iPod and MP3 music out loud anywhere you go

      Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips DC185 with powerful 2 x 2 W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party or just plug in your USB device to enjoy your favourite music on the go. See all benefits

        Enjoy iPod and MP3 music out loud anywhere you go

        • USB Direct
        • FM digital tuner
        • MP3 Link
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        4 W RMS total output power

        4 W RMS total output power

        This system has a 4 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb quality. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 2 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Aux in
          Yes
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Station presets
          20

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          User convenience
          Sleep Timer

        • Power

          Battery type
          C/LR14 Alkaline
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          262  mm
          Product depth
          238  mm
          Packaging Height
          157  mm
          Packaging Width
          373  mm
          Product width
          348  mm
          Product height
          127  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          USB flash drive
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and reverse

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

