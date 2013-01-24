Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking system for iPod/iPhone

    DC290/12
    • Rise and shine Rise and shine Rise and shine
      -{discount-value}

      docking system for iPod/iPhone

      DC290/12

      Rise and shine

      Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking system for iPod/iPhone

      Rise and shine

      Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

      Rise and shine

      Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking system for iPod/iPhone

      Rise and shine

      Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking system for iPod/iPhone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Rise and shine

        to great music from your iPhone/iPod

        • Aluminium
        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        10 W RMS total output power

        10 W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Aluminium cabinet

        The aluminium die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand higher-temperature environments. It offers strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod mini

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and reverse
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          • FM antenna
          • FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          • dual alarm
          Backlight colour
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power
          2 x 5 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Power supply
          50  Hz
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          325  mm
          Gross weight
          2.1  kg
          Master carton height
          223  mm
          Master carton depth
          305  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          5  kg
          Packaging width
          310  mm
          Packaging height
          139  mm
          Packaging depth
          208  mm
          Weight
          1.6  kg
          Main unit depth
          165  mm
          Main unit height
          78  mm
          Main unit width
          263  mm

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          MP3 Link cable
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item