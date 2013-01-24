Home
    docking station for iPod/iPhone

    DC295/12
      -{discount-value}

      Awake gently to great music from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad with Lightning connector, or get updated with news from the radio. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminium cabinet.

        Wake up to great music

        with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • FM, dual alarm
        • 10W, time & alarm backup
        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, you can navigate speedily yet simply through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        Aluminium cabinet

        The aluminium die casting of this Philips music system is lightweight and can withstand higher-temperature environments. It offers strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

        Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          • iPod nano 7th generation

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad with Retina display
          • iPad mini

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          87.5-108  MHz
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Dock
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          24-hour alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Remote Control
          Multi-functional
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight colour
          White
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 W
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Main Speaker
          Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Power type
          AC input, 10V, 1.8A
          Backup battery
          AA (not included)
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          263 x 163 x 135  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          319 x 227 x 185 mm
          Weight
          1.13  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.1  kg

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

