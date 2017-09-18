Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy iPod/iPhone/iPad music in superb sound
Bask in big sound from this towering Philips Docking system that features a 2.1 speaker system, a powerful integrated subwoofer and 120 W power output. Atop this elegantly unique speaker is an easily accessible dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
This system has a 120 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
miguelin1995
18/09/2017
España
Muy bueno
El docking cambia y es compatible con los antiguos iPhone y con los nuevos con lightning lleva CD, USB, gran potencia, buena calidad de sonido, dificilmente mejorable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 sistema docking
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 sistema docking
18/01/2012
France
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 Station d'accueil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 Station d'accueil
BenB
10/04/2012
Nederland
strak design met goede geluidskwaliteit
easy to use apparaat, prima geluid en goede aansluitmogelijkheden (iPad,iPod, USB) en goede FM tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 dockinggeluidssysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC5070 dockinggeluidssysteem