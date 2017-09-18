ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking sound system

DC5070/10

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy iPod/iPhone/iPad music in superb sound

Bask in big sound from this towering Philips Docking system that features a 2.1 speaker system, a powerful integrated subwoofer and 120 W power output. Atop this elegantly unique speaker is an easily accessible dock for the iPod/iPhone/iPad.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy iPod/iPhone/iPad music in superb sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

120 W RMS total output power

120 W RMS total output power

This system has a 120 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle

Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle.

Single remote control for the system and iPod

Single remote control for the system and iPod

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/09/2017

España

España

Muy bueno

El docking cambia y es compatible con los antiguos iPhone y con los nuevos con lightning lleva CD, USB, gran potencia, buena calidad de sonido, dificilmente mejorable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 sistema docking

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 sistema docking

18/01/2012

France

France

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 Station d'accueil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 Station d'accueil

10/04/2012

Nederland

Nederland

strak design met goede geluidskwaliteit

easy to use apparaat, prima geluid en goede aansluitmogelijkheden (iPad,iPod, USB) en goede FM tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 dockinggeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC5070 dockinggeluidssysteem

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.