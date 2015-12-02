Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DCB2070/10
Sound that fits your home
Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the radio and get crystal-clear DAB+. This Philips DCB2070/10 micro sound system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus - it looks great in any home.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.3
of 5
17
Reviews
cookieboy
02/12/2015
United Kingdom
Very good sound system for a small lounge etc.
the system is easy to use good reception with the dab radio. Plays mp3 discs fine and also docking system is good. Sound quality is very good and i am very pleased overall with it. Would recommend to other people if they asked about it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Lazarus07
13/12/2011
United Kingdom
Fantastic little unit, very pleased
Ticked all the boxes for me, DAB+ radio, CD player and iPod dock. Sonically very good for its size. This unit is for use in the kitchen and has the advantage of mounting to the wall so great for keeping out the way of spillages! After looking at other manufacturers I couldn't find anything to rival this product within the £150.00 price range. In summary a punchy little unit with all the features you need for a product of this type. Highly reccomended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Micro music system
tsmeier
01/08/2013
Deutschland
Hervoragendes Design und Ausstattung
Ab SW 31 ist das Gerät zu Empfehlen. Klang sehr gut je nach Klangeinstellung POP Jazz Rock Flat usw.. DAB / FM sehr gut. MP3Link gut. CD sehr gut im Klang ruhiger CD Lauf. Können auch ältere Personen leicht bedienen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Mini Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB2070 Mini Stereoanlage