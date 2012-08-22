Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock and enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or listen to crackle-free DAB+ radio with this sound system. wOOx technology turns up the experience with resoundingly deeper bass, while clever wall-mount options add a dash of style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
40 W
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
This Philips speaker has 40 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
3.9
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
DrJames
22/08/2012
United Kingdom
Sleek and stylish design with better than expected performance.
I opted for the DCB3070 over the 2070 given the featured wOOx technology, 40 Watt RMS and the more stylish design & I couldn't be more pleased with my purchase. Standing proudly on its stand in my moderately sized kitchen (wall mounting available) it certainly looks the part and has drawn out positive comments from several visitors. The DAB/FM/CD/MP3-in/iPod dock all work perfectly with minimal effort or skill to get it all set up (took less than 5 mins and was fairly self explanatory). The sound is impressive for a micro-system of its size and the added wOOx system delivers deep bass even with the volume is turned up (though can be a bit 'barky' on MP3 tracks created with a lot of bass). Worth every penny. Would definately recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Kev365
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product was very easy to set up and sounds really good
great little Cd player and digital radio sounds excellent and very easy to use, I do not use the dock but i imagine that would be good too. the DAB radio works really well no extra ariel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Mikeange
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
this product was very easy to set up and sounds really good
great little Cd player and digital radio sounds excellent and very easy to use, I do not use the dock but i imagine that would be good too. the DAB radio works really well no extra ariel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCB3070 Micro music system