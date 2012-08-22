For such a compact unit, the sound is surprisingly clear with remarkable depth without the ‘boom, boom, boom’ of a bass boost hi-fi. Bought for use in the kitchen, it does everything we want. The CD is as a cd is expected to be The DAB radio works fine FM Radio is OK The USB port is excellent and again, just works. The main reason as people in the house can store their own music on their own usb key. My Only gripes are (and this is very picky) - The FM reception is worse than the budget ProLine unit this is replacing and therefore the Philips unit is now in a different location to get reception, the bit of wire for the aerial may need a rethink? - Selection Radio stations that are stored as 1, 2, 3 etc. need scrolling through before selecting the station you want; you can’t just select 1, 2 or 3 from the remote - Selection radio stations on the remote is different for FM and DAB - Scrolling through the USB is confusing as the folder names are not displayed. Perhaps a software update in the future may sort some of these issues out? We haven’t tried the iPod/iPlayer connection as we don’t have one and don’t really want one However, I am really pleased with the DCB3070/10 and would recommend to any one IF YOU CAN FIND ONE!!. Philips is always out of stock. I bought from John Lewis on line and they are probably out of stock again SR