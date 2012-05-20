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Discontinued

Component DVD micro system

DCD322/12

3.8

| (19) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Experience the magic of movies with this Philips Component DVD micro system featuring Dolby Digital. Enjoy Divx Ultra movies, MP3-CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct, and charge or play your iPod/iPhone anytime.

See all benefits

Relax with great music and movies

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

  • 60 W

Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

19

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

een zeer goed product

het is heel makkelijk in gebruik en heeft ook een zeer goed geluid dat had ik niet voor mogelijk gehouden.en zeker voor die prijs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

20/11/2011

Nederland

Nederland

een heel goede aankoop.

ik ben zeer tevreden met het product.het is heel makkelijk te bedienen.het heeft veel mogelijkheden en daar bij een heel goed geluid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Fantastisch

Een zeer goede investering voor geluid, dvd en cd hebben een makelijke manier van afspelen en het is net of je in een bioscoop zit geluid en beeld zijn eindeloos perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp

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