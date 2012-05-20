2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Experience the magic of movies with this Philips Component DVD micro system featuring Dolby Digital. Enjoy Divx Ultra movies, MP3-CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct, and charge or play your iPod/iPhone anytime.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
60 W
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
3.8
of 5
19
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
math49
20/05/2012
Nederland
een zeer goed product
het is heel makkelijk in gebruik en heeft ook een zeer goed geluid dat had ik niet voor mogelijk gehouden.en zeker voor die prijs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp
math1949
20/11/2011
Nederland
een heel goede aankoop.
ik ben zeer tevreden met het product.het is heel makkelijk te bedienen.het heeft veel mogelijkheden en daar bij een heel goed geluid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp
cornelis
09/10/2011
Nederland
Fantastisch
Een zeer goede investering voor geluid, dvd en cd hebben een makelijke manier van afspelen en het is net of je in een bioscoop zit geluid en beeld zijn eindeloos perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCD322 DVD-microsysteem met componentontwerp