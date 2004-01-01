  • Lower Price

    Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

      Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

      DCD7010/12

      Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

      Get superbly natural audio with this gorgeous Philips DCD7010/12 aluminium set - thanks to Hi-Fi dome tweeters. Listen to CDs, or play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Watch DVDs with HDMI 1080p upscaling to get a rich movie experience.

      Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

      with Hi-Fi dome tweeters

      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • HDMI 1080p
      100 W RMS total output power

      100 W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB socket

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB socket

      Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

      Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncoloured wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offers detailed vocal clarity, instrument purity and natural tone — balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 50 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Dome tweeter
        Main Speaker
        • 5" woofer
        • 2-way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        Gold-plate speaker connectors

      • Connectivity

        Front/Side connections
        USB 2.0
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial out
        • AUX in
        • Line out
        • FM Antenna
        • Left and right speakers
        MP3 Link
        3.5 mm stereo line in
        Headphones
        3.5 mm

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/reverse
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/programme
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Docking playback modes
        • play and pause
        • fast forward and reverse
        • menu, up and down
        • next and previous track
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • play/pause
        • fast reverse/fast forward
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Tuner bands
        • FM mono
        • FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • station name
        • programme type
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        Tuner enhancement
        • Easy set (plug and play)
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Display Type
        VFD display
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • System volume control
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Czech
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Romanian
        • Slovak
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 220-240 V
        • 50 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • IFU/User Manual
        Remote control
        44-key remote with 2 x AAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        10  kg
        Net weight
        8.5  kg
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Main speaker width
        174  mm
        Main unit depth
        285  mm
        Main unit height
        92  mm
        Main unit width
        250  mm
        Packaging height
        441  mm
        Packaging width
        425  mm
        Packaging depth
        310  mm
        Main speaker height
        260  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • Video upscaling
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • Digital Photo Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • High Definition Resolution
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DivX Ultra
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Standard Play
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • Pause
        • Skip
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • A-B Repeat
        • Repeat
        • Angle
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • OSD
        DVD Region Code
        2

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      • IFU/User Manual
