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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

DCM186/12

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this Philips Micro system. Dynamic Bass Boost will tantalise your ears while its stylish, compact design will enhance any space and entice your senses.

See all benefits

Relax to great music

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Wake-up and sleep timer functions

Wake-up and sleep timer functions

Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

13/01/2012

France

France

Simplicité et performance de ce produit

Produit compact qui convient à une utilisation quotidienne pour apprécier la musique sous toutes ses formes ! (Du CD au MP3...)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM186 Microchaîne classique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM186 Microchaîne classique

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