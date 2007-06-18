Search terms

      docking entertainment system

DCM230/12

Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality

Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30 W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.

      Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality

      Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30 W RMS power for truly dynamic sound. See all benefits

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb quality. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        USB Direct connection for portable USB MP3 players

        USB Direct connection for portable USB MP3 players

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Digital tuning for station presets

        Digital tuning for station presets

        Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

        Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 15 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Aux in
          Yes
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Station presets
          40
          RDS
          Station Name

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Backlight
          Yes
          Display Type
          LCD
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional
          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Power

          Mains power
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          200.5  mm
          Product width
          390  mm
          Product height
          140.5  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Slot
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and reverse

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

