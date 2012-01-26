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Discontinued

Classic micro music system

DCM377/12

4.1

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy music from multiple sources in pure, detailed sound - thanks to a dome tweeter - on this Philips Classic micro system. Play and charge your iPod/iPhone and have a rich music experience with MP3-CD playback, MP3 Link and USB Direct.

See all benefits

Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • dock for iPhone/iPod

  • 100 W

Dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Radio Data System for station information and data services

The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2

26/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing product

Amazing product with amazing sound quality but they have changed the speakers so the look different to the pic the now both look like the speaker on the right of the pic rather than being to different designs but overall a brilliant product and is well worth buying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

26/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing product

Amazing product with amazing sound quality but they have changed the speakers so the look different to the pic the now both look like the speaker on the right of the pic rather than being to different designs but overall a brilliant product and is well worth buying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

16/07/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent micro music system.

For my CD collection,laptop (iTunes),and iPod...it's just perfect!. Sound quality is great and upgrades your music listening experience a lot!,I'm a very pleased,satisfied customer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM377 Classic micro sound system

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