Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLC3104T/00
3 in 1 cable
Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors in 1 cable. This cable is all you will need for all your mobile devices.
Sync and Charge
1.2 m
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace the one you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
A great spare or replacement for Apple Lightning cable
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