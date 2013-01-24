Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    USB-A to Lightning

    DLC5204V/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable 1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable 1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable
      -{discount-value}

      USB-A to Lightning

      DLC5204V/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

      Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      USB-A to Lightning

      1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

      Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

      Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      USB-A to Lightning

      1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

      Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all cables

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB-A to Lightning

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        1.2 m USB-A to Lightning cable

        Power delivery to your iPhone

        • Sync and Charge
        • 1.2 metres/4 feet

        A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

        Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace the one you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

        Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPhone, iPad, iPod
          design for Lightning connector
          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPod
          • iPhone

        • Cables

          Included
          USB to Lightning
          USB to Lightning

        • Cable specs

          Length
          1.2  m

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11238 1
          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Gross weight
          4.914  kg
          Gross weight
          10.833  lb
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Net weight
          2.540  lb
          Net weight
          1.152  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          Width
          13.6  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11238 4
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          0.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.108  lb
          Gross weight
          0.049  kg
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Net weight
          0.032  kg
          Net weight
          0.071  lb
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Width
          3.9  inch

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Braided with metal case

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.530  lb
          Gross weight
          0.694  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11238 8
          Height
          8.1  inch
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Length
          19  cm
          Net weight
          0.423  lb
          Net weight
          0.192  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Width
          11  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2  cm
          Depth
          0.8  inch
          Height
          3.9  inch
          Height
          10  cm
          Weight
          0.071  lb
          Weight
          0.032  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          Width
          2.0  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item