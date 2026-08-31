Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLC5206L/00
Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable
You will need this USB-C to Lightning cable to get maximum power from the PD-enabled charger for your iPhone and iPad. Premium cable, 2 metres (6 ft) long for added flexibility.
Sync and Charge
2 metres / 6.5 feet
Black braided cable
Power Delivery
Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience
Charging cable stress tested over 10,000 times for tough use
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace the one you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
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