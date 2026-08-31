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Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK3425NB/00

Magnet Car Mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the adjustable direction ball mount. Safely secure the mount to the car AC vent. The magnetic surface provides a secure mount for your iPhone. (iPhone 12 or 13 with magnetic mount)

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For AC vent

Magnet Car Mount

  • Air vent

  • Magnet suction

  • for iPhone 12 and 13 series

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Quick and easy to dock

This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to dock your device quickly and easily while it remains protected in the rest of the case.

Talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset

This mount holds your iPhone in the car and allows you to talk hands-free with your Bluetooth headset.

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