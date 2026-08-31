Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLK3532Q/00
Car mount with Qi wireless charging
Snap your mobile phone in: articulated arm for swivel and tilt movement.
10 W
Qi wireless charging
This mounting system clips onto your car's air vent, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access on the road.
For 10 W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.
Two expendable arms for easy single-handed device mounting and removal
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