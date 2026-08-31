2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK5528C/00
USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Port Mini HUB
A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports: USB-C PD 3.0, HDMI 4K and 3 USB-A 3.0 sockets with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100 W output. USB-A max 17 W output.
USB 3.1 Type-C
USB 3.0
PD 3.0
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook/MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to connect to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analogue signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backwards-compatible with DVI.
Supports USB 3.0 high-speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
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