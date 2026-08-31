Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLN1720/10
Smart case with padded construction
The ultimate in protection and functionality, this reinforced case features padding that also acts as a stand for multiple hands-free viewing angles in portrait or landscape. Slim interior case is detachable for slim on-the-go protection.
for iPad
The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.
This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.
Because sometimes a slim sleeve is all you need for protection on the go, the internal case is detachable for a quick on-the-go solution that fits easily in your bag or backpack.