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  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Padded easel case

DLN1720/10

Smart case with padded construction

The ultimate in protection and functionality, this reinforced case features padding that also acts as a stand for multiple hands-free viewing angles in portrait or landscape. Slim interior case is detachable for slim on-the-go protection.

See all benefits

that converts to a two-way stand

Smart case with padded construction

  • for iPad

Soft fabric-lined interior

The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.

Leatherette exterior for style and durability

This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.

Detach the internal case for a quick on-the-go solution

Because sometimes a slim sleeve is all you need for protection on the go, the internal case is detachable for a quick on-the-go solution that fits easily in your bag or backpack.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 451.7 kB
  • 6 December 2023

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