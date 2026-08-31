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Discontinued

Padded easel case

DLN1765/10

Smart case with padded construction

The ultimate in protection and functionality, this reinforced case features padding that also acts as a stand for multiple hands-free viewing angles in portrait or landscape. Slim interior case is detachable for slim on-the-go protection.

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that converts to a two-way stand

Smart case with padded construction

  • for iPad 2

Change from portrait to landscape for versatile viewing

The detachable inner case can be set up in either portrait or landscape mode for the most versatile hands-free viewing.

Padded body protects the front display

This case features a plush, padded body designed especially to protect the fragile front display of your device.

Formed to allow multiple viewing angles

The internal padding of the case is formed into subtle ridges, giving you multiple options for your ideal viewing angle.

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