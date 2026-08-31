Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLN1765/10
Smart case with padded construction
The ultimate in protection and functionality, this reinforced case features padding that also acts as a stand for multiple hands-free viewing angles in portrait or landscape. Slim interior case is detachable for slim on-the-go protection.
for iPad 2
The detachable inner case can be set up in either portrait or landscape mode for the most versatile hands-free viewing.
This case features a plush, padded body designed especially to protect the fragile front display of your device.
The internal padding of the case is formed into subtle ridges, giving you multiple options for your ideal viewing angle.
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