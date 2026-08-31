Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLN1769/10
Protection with grab and go convenience
Convenience when you're on the go. Made of rugged nylon with a soft interior, the slim case protects on its own or fits in your bag. The adjustable strap is not only comfy to wear, it also wraps around the headrest for in-car viewing!
for iPad and iPad 2
This case is made out of attractive and durable nylon, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
The expandable interior pocket is useful for storing an ID card, cash or keys, and is secured by a slim zip.
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