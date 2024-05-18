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USB power bank

DLP1810CV/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Slim and powerful power bank

Large 10,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile phone runs out of battery. USB-C 3 A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A and USB C charging ports

  • Li polymer battery

  • Silver

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great product

recommend, worth the price, battery last long(3-4 phone fully charging)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2023-05-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2023-05-18

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